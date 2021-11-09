Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Kurup' has triggered immense interest among Malayalam cinema fans across the world. The unusual interest is primarily because the film's story is based on the life of Sukumara Kurup who is touted to be India's longest-hunted fugitive.

However, Dulquer Salmaan is not the first star to play a role inspired by Sukumara Kurup. Back in 1984, Malayalam actor TG Ravi had played the character of Sudhakaran Pillai, a take on Sukumara Kurup, in the movie 'NH 47'.

During the 90s, TG Ravi was mainly noted for his roles as a villain in Malayalam cinema. Known for his odd body language and style of dialogue delivery, he played some of the most dreaded roles during that period.



Known for his body language and style of dialogue delivery, TG Ravi played some of the biggest villain roles in Malayalam cinema

The 1984 Malayalam thriller was directed by Baby, also known as AG Baby, and was produced by Sajan.



Late actor Sukumaran had played the role of Rahim, which was modelled on Chacko who was strangled and burnt to death in a car by Sukumara Kurup's aides on a section of the then National Highway 47 in Alappuzha district.



Actress Jalaja played Nazeera, wife of Rahim.



Meanwhile, actor Lalu Alex appeared as SI Johnson, the prime investigator in the case.



Indrajith Sukumaran and Lalu Alex in 'Kurup' and 'NH47' respectively

The film also starred Jagathy Sreekumar, Jose, Shubha, Balan K Nair and Prathapachandran.



Interestingly, Sukumaran's son and actor Indrajith Sukumaran plays the role of Deputy Superintendent of Police Krishnadas in the 2021 'Kurup' movie.

Even though in real life, Kurup still remains untraced, in the movie 'NH 47', it was showed that the lead protagonist was caught by the police and he dies after mob attacks him by pelting stones.

Now, with 2021 movie it needs to be seen how director Srinath Rajendran and team have concluded the film.



Meanwhile, much before its release, 'Kurup' will also go down in history as being the first Malayalam film to have its trailer played on Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, in Dubai. The promo will be screened on November 10 at 8.10 pm on the world's tallest structure.



Featuring Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala and Anupama Parameshwaran, among others, the film also holds the distinction of being the first Indian film to launch NFT collectibles. (NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital records that can represent any physical or intangible item.) It is also one among the major movies to hit screens in Kerala after theatres reopened in October.



'Kurup', which is bankrolled under the banner of DQ's Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments, is made on a budget of Rs 35 crore, which makes this film, the most expensive venture of Dulquer Salmaan to date.

