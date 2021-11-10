Mohanlal appears as Lucky Singh in Pulimurugan team's next

The firstlook poster of Mohanlal-starrer Monster has been released. The film is directed by Vysakh. Mohanlal and Vysakh had joined hands earlier for the blockbuster Pulimurugan.

Monster is penned by Uday Krishna, who scripted Pulimurugan.

Mohanlal appears as Lucky Singh in Monster. The firstlook poster features him wearing a Sikh turban and holding a gun.

The film by the Pulimurugan team was announced during the pre-Covid days. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

Satheesh Kurup is handling the cinematography of Monster. Shameer Muhammed is editing the film. Music is composed by Deepak Dev. Art: Shaji Naduvil. Action: Stunt Silva.

The film went on the floors on November 10.