Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Mohanlal appears as Lucky Singh in Pulimurugan team's next

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 10, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

The firstlook poster of Mohanlal-starrer Monster has been released. The film is directed by Vysakh. Mohanlal and Vysakh had joined hands earlier for the blockbuster Pulimurugan. 

Monster is penned by Uday Krishna, who scripted Pulimurugan. 

Mohanlal appears as Lucky Singh in Monster. The firstlook poster features him wearing a Sikh turban and holding a gun. 

RELATED ARTICLES

The film by the Pulimurugan team was announced during the pre-Covid days. It is produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

Satheesh Kurup is handling the cinematography of Monster. Shameer Muhammed is editing the film. Music is composed by Deepak Dev. Art: Shaji Naduvil. Action: Stunt Silva. 

The film went on the floors on November 10. 

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.