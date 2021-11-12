Venkatesh's Drushyam 2: Amazon Prime Video shares release date with teaser

Prime Video announced the global premiere of the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Telugu thriller Drushyam 2 on 25th November 2021 in India and across 240 countries and territories world over.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by D. Suresh Babu, Rajkumar Sethupathy and Antony Perumbavoor of Suresh Productions, Rajkumar Theatres and Max Movies, the film is a sequel to the much-loved Telugu superhit Drushyam and is the remake of Malayalam movie Drishyam 2.

Alongside Venkatesh Daggubati, the film features an ensemble cast of talented actors such as Meena, Kruthika, Esther Anil along with Sampath Raj and Poorna.

Set six years since the events of Drushyam, the film delves deep into the life of Rambabu, a changed man now. However, a criminal investigation ensues threatening the wellbeing of his family. As tables turn, it’s upon Rambabu to give it his all and protect his close ones yet again in this gripping tale of deceit, lies and mystery.

The riveting crime-drama is all set to keep you on the edge of your seats with every twist that comes your way.

Watch the teaser of Drushyam 2 here: