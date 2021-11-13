Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Churuli' to stream on SonyLIV on November 19

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 13, 2021 07:47 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

The much-awaited Lijo Jose Pellissery movie, Churuli, is gearing up for an OTT release.

 

Churuli, starring Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt, Joju George and Jaffer Idukki in the lead, will be released on SonyLIV on November 19.

RELATED ARTICLES

 

"A few people who go in search of a man named Mayiladuparambil Joy, get trapped in a terrifying time loop in this sci-fi/horror tale of insanity, fear and 'aliens'?,” SonyLIV tweeted, announcing the released date of the movie.

 

Touted to be a science fiction thriller, the movie has been screened at various film festivals, including Tokyo International Film Festival.

 

Churuli was reportedly was shot in 19 days last year. Before Churuli, director Lijo Jose worked on the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Jallikattu.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.