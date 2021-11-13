Malayalam
Rajeev Ravi's 'Thuramukham' gets a new release date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 13, 2021 01:38 PM IST Updated: November 13, 2021 01:57 PM IST
A new release date has been set for filmmmaker Rajeev Ravi’s upcoming Nivin Pauly-starrer Thuramukham. The much-delayed film will now hit the theatres on December 24.

Interestingly, the film will release on the same day in theatres as that of Tovino Thomas' Minnal Murali. However, Minnal Murali had opted for a digital release and will premiere on Netflix.

Earlier, the makers of Thuramukham had postponed the film's release date multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thuramukham's screenplay is by Gopan Chidambaram, son of KN Chidambaram.

The film is based on worker's struggle against the 'Chappa' system, which was widely practised at the Mattancherry harbour in Kochi, in the 1940s and 50s.

Thuramukham is Rajeev Ravi's comeback as a director after five years. His last venture was Dulquer Salmaan's Kammatti Paadam, which released in 2016. For Thuramukham, Rajeev Ravi has doubled up as the cinematographer.

The film had its world premiere at the prestigious International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR).

Thuramukham is produced by Sukumar Thekkepat under the banner Thekkepat Films.

‘Chappa’ system

Under the primitive ‘chappa’ system porters managed got work only when they successfully grabbed  copper coins thrown up in the air by labour contractors at the harbour. The workers who waited for work fought among themselves to secure the coin. This system continued until the mid-20th century. 

