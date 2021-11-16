Amazon Prime Video releases trailer of Drushyam 2, starring Venkatesh Daggubati

Amazon Prime Video launched the trailer for its Telugu crime-thriller Drushyam 2, featuring the iconic Venkatesh Daggubati reprising his role from the Telugu hit Drushyam.

The film features an ensemble of actors that includes Meena, Kruthika, Esther Anil, Sampath Raj, and Poorna. Drushyam 2 takes off from where the first film ended, and takes the audience on a roller coaster journey, as Rambabu’s (Venkatesh Daggubati) family is threatened by an investigation into the events of the past.

The upcoming Amazon Original movie raises the stakes with an edgier and more thrilling, drawing viewers into the intense and gripping tale as the man of the house strives to protect his family once again after their lives were altered irrevocably following the events of that one fateful night six years ago.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by D. Suresh Babu, Antony Perumbavoor, and Rajkumar Sethupathy of Suresh Productions, Max Movies and Rajkumar Theatres, Drushyam 2 will premiere on 25 November on Amazon Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.