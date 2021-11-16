Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Amazon Prime Video releases trailer of Drushyam 2, starring Venkatesh Daggubati

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 16, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Topic | Entertainment News

Amazon Prime Video launched the trailer for its Telugu crime-thriller Drushyam 2, featuring the iconic Venkatesh Daggubati reprising his role from the Telugu hit Drushyam.

The film features an ensemble of actors that includes Meena, Kruthika, Esther Anil, Sampath Raj, and Poorna. Drushyam 2 takes off from where the first film ended, and takes the audience on a roller coaster journey, as Rambabu’s (Venkatesh Daggubati) family is threatened by an investigation into the events of the past.

RELATED ARTICLES

The upcoming Amazon Original movie raises the stakes with an edgier and more thrilling, drawing viewers into the intense and gripping tale as the man of the house strives to protect his family once again after their lives were altered irrevocably following the events of that one fateful night six years ago.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by D. Suresh Babu, Antony Perumbavoor, and Rajkumar Sethupathy of Suresh Productions, Max Movies and Rajkumar Theatres, Drushyam 2 will premiere on 25 November on Amazon Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. 

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.