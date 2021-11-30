'83' trailer: Ranveer Singh and team recreate India's greatest sporting triumph

The trailer of Kabir Khan's much-awaited movie 83 is finally out. The film stars Ranveer Singh as former captain Kapil Dev, and follows team India's victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

The trailer begins with 1983 India vs Zimbabwe match. The over 4-minute long video shows how the Indian team overcame all obstacles to emerge as champions at the 1983 World Cup, India's greatest sporting triumph.

Ranveer Singh impresses as Kapil Dev - from his looks to his body language to his dialect.

Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev’s wife too will impress you as well. This is the first time that we would get to watch the husband-wife duo sharing the screen space after their marriage.

Pankaj Tripathi too grabs attention as PR Man Singh, the manager of India's cricket team in 1983. Singh led the Indian cricket team as its manager both in 1983 and 1987, when the team managed to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup tournament.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The film will have its world premiere on 15 December at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival. It is scheduled to hit theatres on 24 December.