Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' gets Golden Globes 2022 nomination

Suriya's Jai Bhim is going places. After getting rave reviews, the film has officially entered the Golden Globes 2022.

According to a report by Times of India, Jai Bhim has now officially entered the Golden Globes 2022 as a nomination under the category of ‘Best Non-English Language Film’. However, the makers are yet to officially make an announcement.

Earlier, the movie had surpassed the record hit of IMDb rating of The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather and is now rated at 9.6.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Jyothika and Suriya under 2D Entertainment, Jai Bhim is based on a true incident from 1993, on a case fought by retired Justice K Chandru.

It needs to be mentioned that 39 years ago, Richard Attenborough's Gandhi was nominated at the Golden Globes under the category of Best Picture - Foreign Language and emerged as a winner.