All you need to know about Ramya Pandian, the female lead in Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellisery film

There has been a lot of buzz around Lijo Jose Pellisery’s upcoming film ‘Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam’.

While many reports surfaced regarding it shooting, now actress Ramya Pandian said Malayalam film 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' would be her next movie with superstar Mammootty in the lead.

The actress took to social media to make the announcement.

She wrote, "I am glad to officially announce that my next project is in Malayalam. To have an opportunity to work with the critically acclaimed and the most influential director @mrinvicible sir and Megastar @mammukka sir has been a dream come true. Thank you @thenieswar sir and the team."

The actress also posted pictures of herself with Mammootty and the other members of the unit.

Ramya Pandian, who shot to limelight after her participation in the popular cookery show 'Cooku With Comali', further expanded her fan base after her participation in 'Bigg Boss'.

She is also known for her critically acclaimed performance in the National Award-winning Tamil film 'Joker'. Reportedly, Lijo and Mammootty had seen Joker and had liked her performance and that’s how she was roped in for the role.

The film is slated to be made in both Malayalam and Tamil languages.

A graduate in Biomedical Engineering from College of Engineering, Guindy, she got an opportunity to work with Mani Ratnam's assistant director, Shelley, on a short film titled Maane Theyne Ponmaane. She then began giving auditions and landed a role in Balaji Sakthivel's Ra Ra Rajasekhar. However, the film did not materialise. Later, the team of Ra Ra Rajasekhar recommended her to Raju Murugan who subsequently signed her up for Joker.

It needs to be mentioned that Ramya Pandian is the daughter of former film director Durai Pandian, and niece of actor Arun Pandian.