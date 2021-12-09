RRR trailer: Ram Charan, Jr NTR in Rajamouli’s larger-than-life film

The makers of RRR have finally released the much-awaited trailer and it is indeed every bit grand.

With SS Rajamouli’s signature elements like high-octane action scenes, VFX to drama, the RRR trailer indeed promises the film to be larger than life.

The three-minute-long trailer introduces two freedom warriors coming together to fight against the oppressive rulers.

RRR tells the fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Sitarama, Jr NTR essays Komaram in RRR. It’s amazing to watch RC and Jr NTR's chemistry.

RRR stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu and Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, starring the likes of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages.

The Telugu period action-drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

After being delayed due to the pandemic, RRR is set for a theatrical release on January 7, 2022.

Check out the RRR trailer below: