Post of Mammootty's ecstatic young fan after meeting the mega star goes viral

A young boy whose fan-moment with Malayalam superstar Mammootty at the Dubai Expo was summed up in a post, which has since gone viral.

The selfie with the actor posted on the Instagram handle akbarafran, was captioned as 'My dream come true moment @expo2020dubai' and 'My all time favourite actor, role model, super her @mammootty'

He further says, 'Mammookka is more glamorous seeing in person than in cinema. Seeing him inadvertantly makes me happier than coming to Dubai. I can't make whether I have seen him for true. When I saw Mammootty I was not able to see anything else around me. A thousand thanks to Mammukka who allowed me such a photo-op."