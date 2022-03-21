Malayalam
Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth makes directorial debut in Bollywood with 'Oh Saathi Chal'

IANS
Published: March 21, 2022 05:51 PM IST
'Oh Saathi Chal' is an extraordinary true love story, says film director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Chennai: Director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on Monday announced that she would be making her debut as a director in Bollywood with her next film titled, 'Oh Saathi Chal'.

Taking to Twitter, the director, who is also the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, said, "My week couldn't have started better. Happy and feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi 'Oh Saathi Chal', an extraordinary true love story, produced by Meenu Aroraa. Need all your blessings and wishes."

It was only last week that the filmmaker released her Tamil song 'Payani'. The song, sung by Anirudh, had music by Ankit Tiwari, and lyrics by Viveka. The music single marked Aishwaryaa's return to direction after a long gap of nine years.

Producer Meenu Arora, who is best known for producing the critically-acclaimed 'Jhund', too confirmed the project.

On Twitter, she said, "Elated to collaborate with the immensely talented Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for her maiden Hindi film. 'Oh Saathi Chal' is a special film, a true love story just waiting to be told. Here's to love, all the way."

