Nirmal Palazhi thanks Kalidas Jayaram for helping him land Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi's 'Paper Rocket'

Actor Nirmal Palazhi, who will be seen in director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi's Tamil web series, is on cloud nine.

The actor, who was last seen in the Malayalam movie 'Bheemante Vazhi', took to Facebook to share his joy of being part of Kiruthiga's latest work 'Paper Rocket' featuring Kalidas Jayaram.

Nirmal Palazhi with director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. Photo: FB/ Nirmal Palazhi

“My friend approached me during the lockdown, asking me if I was interested in working on a Tamil project. When she informed me about the big team involved in the work, I asked her in jest if the chief minister was involved. I was pleasantly surprised when she told me that the web series was directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin's son Udhayanidhi. I learnt the dialogues in 'Thanglish' with the help of my very dear friend. There were others who supported me wholeheartedly during the entire shoot. I am filled with love and gratitude to Kalidas Jayaram (Kannan) for recommending my name for the project,” the actor wrote on social media.

The 'Paper Rocket' team released their first song by Sid Sriram on Wednesday.