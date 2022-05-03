Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'Just believe your own Amma, not any other,' writes survivor in Vijay Babu case

Onmanorama staff
Published: May 03, 2022 03:12 PM IST Updated: May 03, 2022 05:32 PM IST
Note posted by the sexual assault survivor
The note posted by the sexual assault survivor on her Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

The survivor in the sexual assault case against actor Vijay Babu took to instagram to express her disappointment over the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists' (AMMA's) failure in taking any action against the accused.

Apparently pained by AMMA's stand, the young actress shared a note: 'Just believe your own Amma not any other', clearly hinting that she felt betrayed.

She also praised actor Maala Parvathy who resigned from the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), for taking a strong stand against AMMA's inaction. “Huge respect to this brilliant lady!! Hats off to you,” she wrote.

RELATED ARTICLES

Actor Maala Parvathy was the first to step down in protest against the organisation's refusal to take action against the accused. Actor Shwetha Menon, who is also the AMMA vice-president, and actor Kukku Parameshwaran, also resigned from the committee in protest on Tuesday.

A rape case was filed against Vijay Babu following a complaint by the survivor last week. The police registered another case against the actor after he revealed the woman's identity in a Facebook live video.

Vijay Babu, who is in Dubai now, has been evading arrest ever since he was accused of rape. The Kerala police have contacted the Interpol and are taking steps to extradite the filmmaker from Dubai.

The Kerala High Court had also rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by Vijay Babu in connection with the case.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.