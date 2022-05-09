After tasting success with acting, Aishwarya Lekshmi now turns producer

Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi who has impressed us with her brilliant performance in a handful of Malayalam and Tamil movies, has now turned producer for multi-lingual film 'Gargi'. The movie which has been written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran stars actor Sai Pallavi in the lead role. The poster of the movie was shared by Sai Pallavi herself on the occassion of her 30th birthday on Monday.

The poster of the film 'Gargi' starring Sai Pallavi

The poster looks impressive. Sai Pallavi is seen wearing a green sari with a sling bag. The Lady of Justice can be seen in the backdrop indicating that she will be playing a strong character in the movie which is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

Aishwarya Lekshmi who was last seen in Malayalam film 'Archana 31 Not Out' has a slew of Tamil movies lined up. Her portrayal of a struggling actress in Tovino-starrer Mayaanadhi had won her praise. The actor had taken to Facebook to announce the news that she will be coproducing the project. She also wished Sai Pallavi on her birthday saying she finds it an honour to be working with the Tamil actor.