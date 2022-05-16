Makers of Mohanlal-starrer '12th Man' introduce guessing game ahead of movie release

Now that the director is back with yet another crime thriller, there is a lot of hype surrounding the movie. As part of the promotions, Disney+Hotstar has come up with interesting guessing game on social media.

From the trailer of the movie, '12th Man', we know eleven friends attend a private party on a hillock. They are meeting each other after a long time and there. A murder occurs after some time. However, we do not know who committed the crime or who was murdered.

As part of the social media game, viewers have been asked to investigate and find out who committed the murder from among the eleven people. Eleven social media influencers-- Iniya, Shiyas Kareem, Abhirami Suresh, Malavika, Menon, Karthik Surya, Soubhagya, Arun Smokey, Anumol and Rishi-- have been roped in as the face of the game. The players have been offered six interesting clues, such as 'The prospect loves the colour blue', 'The prospect is a graduate', 'The prospect is from the southern part of Kerala', 'The prospect is good at singing', 'The prospect had a helicopter ride sometime back' and the propect has been abroad recently'.

The players can send the answers to @disneyhotstarmalayalam. Recently, the director was invited as a special guest at the Big Boss Season 4 hosted by actor Mohanlal as part of the movie promotions.

This is the fourth time that actor Mohanlal is collaborating with director Jeethu Joseph. The other cast include Sshivada, Anusree, Anu Sithara, Leona Leshoy, Saiju Kurup, Rahul Madhav, Aditi Ravi, Priyanka Nair, Anu Mohan, Chandunath Nandu and Pradeep Chandran.