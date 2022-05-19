Jeethu Joseph-Mohanlal team's 12th Man on the prowl: An eerie sneak peek

It was last year that the much-awaited Jeethu Joseph film Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal, launched on the OTT space amid many heated debates and discussions.

Once it started streaming, the heat generated by the OTT release gave way to how the movie won over the audience across languages and then to the lead character Georgekutty's mind games.

Now, the duo is set to launch their next film 12th Man via Disney+Hotstar. The recently launched trailers and teasers of the film have also sparked the curiosity factor on who is the 12th Man.

Onmanorama checks out how the 12th Man would entertain us and also offers a sneak peek into the good, bad and ugly of the premise.

The Drishyam team

Without a doubt, a Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph association boosts audience expectation for an edge-of-the-seat thriller, akin to their previous outings -- Drishyam 1 & 2.

Jeethu is a master of thrillers and Mohanlal knows how to infuse life into his characters in his own unique style. 12th Man is touted to be a dark thriller, which offers enough scope to evoke fear and excitement in equal measure.

The star cast

Unni Mukundan, Sshivada, Anusree, Anu Sithara, Saiju Kurup, Rahul Madhav, Aditi Ravi, Priyanka Nair, Leona Lishoy, Anu Mohan... the movie has an interesting cast, who play the batch mates meeting at a resort for a reunion.

If the trailer is any indication, the drama created by the equations between them in itself can fill us with a bit of uneasiness and dread. Are there some foreshadows of certain dreadful secrets? Looks like many viewers already feel so.

Anil Johnson's music

Anil Johnson's music throws an eerie pall of gloom onto the storyline, right at the beginning of the trailer, hinting that his tunes will haunt us throughout the film and hook us onto the proceedings. His music has won a lot of applause

in many films like Drishyam and Memories before and this time too, he will augment the scenes with some entertainingly suspenseful music.

The recently released title song 'Hold me close,' sung by Souparnika Rajagopal, has only added to the mystery surrounding the movie.

A flawed hero?

Times are such that audiences appreciate lead characters with imperfect grey shades, as compared to the black or white heroes of the past.

And in this film, we already have enough reasons to feel the 12th man's intentions, background and perhaps a shady past.

His association with the core group of characters also seems dubious. The whole atmosphere created by the trailer and teaser also hints that

everything about him is dark. Only when the movie hits Disney + Hot Star will we get a clear picture of the black, white and grey passages of the 12th Man.