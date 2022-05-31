Actor Jayasurya is latest Mollywood celeb to receive UAE's Golden Visa

Actor Jayasurya is the latest Mollywood celebrity to receive the Golden Visa issued by the UAE government. The actor, who was recently seen in Abhijith Joseph's movie 'John Luther', took to Instagram to share moments from his meeting with M A Yusuff Ali, MD and chairman of Lulu Group International, who handed over the Golden Visa to the actor.

Jayasurya arrived in UAE with his wife Saritha Jayasurya to receive the Golden Visa. The Golden Visa programme, introduced by the UAE government in 2019, allows the recipient to live and work in the nation without a sponsor.

Actor Jayasurya receiving the Golden Visa from Lulu Group International MD and chairman M A Yusuff Ali. Photo: Facebook

The visa is issued to those who own a company in the UAE or have made at least 2 million dirhams investment in the public sector. Talented artistes who have proved their worth in their respective fields are also eligible to apply for the visa.

Mammootty, Mohanlal, Nyla Usha, Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, Meera Jasmine, Prithviraj, Pranav Mohanlal, Asif Ali, Asha Sharath, Antony Perumbavoor and Amala Paul are the celebrities who have received the Golden Visa from the UAE government till date.M A Yusuff Ali was the first Keralite to be issued the Golden Visa.