Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Priyamani's first look from upcoming movie revealed on actor's birthday

Our Correspondent
Published: June 04, 2022 05:51 PM IST
The actor works prominently in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. File photo
The actor works prominently in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. File photo
Topic | Entertainment News

Makers of 'Virata Parvam', a Telugu film starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, shared Priyamani's first look from the film on the actor's birthday. 'Wishing the National Award Winning actress #Priyamani aka 'Comrade Bharathakka' a very Happy Birthday,' the makers posted on Twitter.

The actor works prominently in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Her last outing in Mollywood was a cameo appearance as Gowri Vasudev in the movie 'Pathinettam Padi'.

She received the national award for the Tamil film 'Paruthiveeran' in 2007. Her performances in movies like 'Pranchiyettan and the Saint', among others also won her widespread applause. She has been experimental with her roles, taking up both glamorous and non-glamorous roles throughout her career. Besides acting, she has appeared in several reality shows in South Indian languages as the judge, including the popular dance show 'D for Dance'

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.