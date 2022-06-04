Priyamani's first look from upcoming movie revealed on actor's birthday

Makers of 'Virata Parvam', a Telugu film starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, shared Priyamani's first look from the film on the actor's birthday. 'Wishing the National Award Winning actress #Priyamani aka 'Comrade Bharathakka' a very Happy Birthday,' the makers posted on Twitter.

The actor works prominently in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Her last outing in Mollywood was a cameo appearance as Gowri Vasudev in the movie 'Pathinettam Padi'.

She received the national award for the Tamil film 'Paruthiveeran' in 2007. Her performances in movies like 'Pranchiyettan and the Saint', among others also won her widespread applause. She has been experimental with her roles, taking up both glamorous and non-glamorous roles throughout her career. Besides acting, she has appeared in several reality shows in South Indian languages as the judge, including the popular dance show 'D for Dance'