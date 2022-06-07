Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

This is how Kamal Haasan plans to thank Suriya for his cameo in 'Vikram'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 07, 2022 09:09 PM IST
Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan said each person who worked behind the scenes in the movie deserves recognition for the success of the film.
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Kamal Haasan on Thursday thanked the Malayali audience for wholeheartedly accepting 'Vikram', which is having a good run at the box office. "Malayalee audience has a penchant for good cinema, irrespective of the language. I feel lucky that you have accepted me and my film in your heart," he added.

He said each person who worked behind the scenes in the movie deserves recognition for the success of the film.

He added that the movie was driven to great heights by a stellar cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Narain and Chemban Vinod. 'My brother Suriya appeared on screen for just three minutes in the film. He did this for me. I am not thanking him here. Instead, to show my thanks, we both will do our next film together,' he added.

RELATED ARTICLES

He also went on to say that director Lokesh Kanagaraj's love for him and the movie was evident till the very end and in every scene while shooting for 'Vikram'.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.