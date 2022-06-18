Malayalam
Marilyn Monroe drama 'Blonde' in Netflix from September 23, teaser out!

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 18, 2022 09:22 AM IST
Marylin Monroe
Though the director originally cast actress Naomi Watts as Marylin, she was later replaced by Jessica Chastain and then Ana. Photo: Ana in the movie 'Blonde'/ Netflix
The teaser of 'Blonde', a fictional narrative of Hollywood's most celebrated and iconic actress Marilyn Monroe, is out. The Netflix film is directed by Andrew Dominik and will star Ana De Armas, a Cuban actress, who was part of the popular teen drama 'El Inernado' in the late 2000s.

The film, which is an adaptation of the novel by Joyce Carol Oates, will release on Netflix from September 23.

According to reports, the film development began in 2010 itself. Though the director originally cast actress Naomi Watts as Marylin, she was later replaced by Jessica Chastain. However, it was then later decided that Ana would play the role.

The film had faced several setbacks due to the Covid pandemic following which principal photography and shooting of the film was stalled. Now, we hear that the film is in its post-production stages.

The director, who is helming his first women-centric film, said 'Blonde' will have less dialogues and will revolve around lot of imagery and incident development. The film will also star Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Julianne Nicholson among others. 'Blonde' has been given a NC-17 (No One 17 and Under Admitted) rating, due to the sexual content.

