Tributes pour in on 'Ayyappanum Koshyum' director Sachy's 2nd death anniversary

June 18 marks the second death anniversary of ace director/scriptwriter Sachy. Tributes are pouring in on social media for the director, who died of a cardiac arrest while undergoing a hip-replacement surgery. Many recalled his brilliance as both a scriptwriter and director. His last movie 'Ayyappanum Koshyum' went on to become a superhit in Mollywood.

Actor Prithviraj who worked with him in the movie, remembered the director on his death anniversary by posting an emoji of a broken heart along with a picture of him with Sachy and actor Biju Menon.

The actor had earlier revealed he and Sachy had plans to collaborate for more movies.

K R Sachidanandan, known as Sachy, had been a practicing lawyer before he quit the profession to follow his true dream, cinema. He first met Sethu during this period. The two collaborated as scriptwriters in films, including Chocolate, Makeup man, Seniors and Doubles. They later parted ways and Sachy went on to pen the script for 'Run Baby Run'.

He made his directorial debut with the movie 'Anarkali', which received widespread acclaim. He proved his merit once again by directing movies like 'Driving License' and 'Ayyappanum Koshyum'. After his death, Sachy's wife Siji had revealed that the director had wanted to do cast actor Ajith for his dream project on Dhanush Kody and had planned to meet the actor in Chennai for discussing the work.

Sachy's son Akash Sen is all set to debut in the dark web-based thriller 'At'.