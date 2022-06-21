Malayalam
Nayanthara-Vignesh Sivan are spending their honeymoon at this place. See pics

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 21, 2022 09:41 AM IST Updated: June 21, 2022 09:56 AM IST
Actor Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan, who were in God's own Country last week to visit Nayanthara's ailing mother, has now left for Thailand, where they will be spending a couple of days for their honeymoon. Vignesh, who had not divulged much details about the couple's immediate plans during the press conference held in Chennai after the marriage, took to social media to share photos from their honeymoon.

The couple, who have a huge fan following, are staying at The Siam Hotel, a luxurious five-star private sanctuary which is located on the banks of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. Nayanthara is expected to soon start shooting for the film 'Jawan' directed by Atlee. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan.

The couple have been seeing each other since 2015 after they met on the sets of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan'. The duo tied the knot on June 9 at an elaborate yet private function in Mahabalipuram. Rajnikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Boney Kapoor and Dileep were among the celebrities who attended the function. Since Nayanthara's mother could not attend the wedding, the couple flew down to Kerala. During their stay, they visited a few places in Kerala, including the Chettikulangara temple. They were spotted at Manna Restaurant in Panampilly Nagar where the family spend a cosy evening.

The duo is expected to return to Chennai soon after which they will throw a grand wedding reception.  

