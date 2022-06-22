Multiple-record breaking film 'Vikram' to begin streaming on OTT on this date

Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, is making waves in the South and even North film industries. While it has broken several records in Tamil, the film has collected over 36 crores in Malayalam too, becoming the highest grossing Tamil film in Kerala. The Hindi version is also doing very well, as per industry sources.

The film, which hit theatres on June 3, is also doing extremely well globally and is expected to cross the Rs 400-crore mark soon.

Now, we hear that the film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has received an OTT date. Those who were unable to step out to the cinemas to watch the film, need not fret as the record-breaking film will stream on Disney+Hotstar from July 8.

Kamal Haasan, whose comeback to big screen after four years has made history, is indeed a delight to watch in the film, dealing with drug cartels, guns and violence.

Fahadh, who is already a star in Mollywood, has found his pan-Indian appeal through this movie, in which he plays a member of a secret squad on an important mission. Many have claimed that he is the main stay of the film which also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a menacing role.