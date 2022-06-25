Malayalam
Despite trolls, CBI 5 trending on Netflix

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 25, 2022 10:20 AM IST
Mammootty
Mammootty plays the investigation officer Sethurama Iyer in the movie (screengrab)
Topic | Entertainment News

After a successful theatre run, 'CBI 5: The Brain' which is streaming on Netflix continues to be among the top 10 movies which are trending on the OTT platform. Presently, the film is positioned at No.8 on Netflix.

For two consecutive weeks, the film was positioned at No 4 in the world Netflix rankings. Between June 13 and 18, it was viewed by over 28.8 lakh people on Netflix. The film was trending in the Gulf countries, Pakistan, Maldives, Malaysia, Singapore and Srilanka. This comes as a surprise considering the film was at the receiving end of trolls on social media ever since it got released on Netflix.

Even N S Madhavan had criticised the film for not keeping to logic in certain scenes.

The film, scripted by SN Swamy is directed by K Madhu. Other actors include Renji Panicker, Asha Sharath, Ramesh Pisharady, Soubin Shahir, Anoop Menon, Dileesh Pothan, Saikumar, Jai Krishnan, Mukesh, Kaniha, Prathap Pothen, etc. Jagathy Sreekumar plays a cameo in the film.

