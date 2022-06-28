AMMA: Edavela Babu rebukes Ganesh Kumar over 'club' remark

AMMA (Association Of Malayalam Movie Artists) General Secretary, Edavela Babu has accused actor-politician KB Ganesh Kumar of adopting double standards with regard to the Vijay Babu case.

Edavela Babu also quoted Wikipedia to explain the meaning of 'a club' after Ganesh Kumar demanded an apology from him for 'undermining the organisation' by dubbing it a club.

In a lengthy post on AMMA's Facebook page, Edavela Babu urged Ganesh Kumar to remember that his comments could tarnish the organisation's image. "I'm writing this for you to rectify that," Babu wrote.

Responding to Ganesh Kumar's recent statement demanding the resignation of rape-accused actor-producer Vijay Babu, Edavela Babu wrote: "What action should we take on someone who has been granted bail in a case that is in the early stages? As you are aware, then the available executive committee convened and accepted his letter to stay away from official duties.

"Earlier, you approved of the organisation's stand that until a court verdict, not even a suspension should be issued on Bineesh Kodiyeri who was imprisoned by the ED. Then why the double standards now?

"When cases came up against actors Jagathy Sreekumar and Priyanka, didn't the committee comprising yourself take a similar stand?" asked Edavela Babu.

Edavela Babu's definition of AMMA

To answer his colleague, Ganesh Kumar's disapproval of the term 'club' for AMMA, Edavela Babu quoted Wikipedia (not a dictionary).

"I don't think club is a bad word," said Babu. "The WIKIPEDIA says: A club is an association of people united by a common interest or goal. A service club, for example, exists for voluntary or charitable activities. There are clubs devoted to hobbies and sports, social activities clubs, political and religious clubs, and so forth," he added.

"In that sense, as it aims at the welfare of its members, isn't AMMA a club? That's all I meant. Also, I believe you know that all clubs are registered as per the Charitable Society Act, as you cited. Don't misinterpret it as a place for playing cards and having drinks.

"In our land, we don't belittle clubs such as Lions Clubs, Rotary Club, etc that serve people and do charity works. Hence, I don't understand why you say 'AMMA' shouldn't stoop to the standard of a club."