Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Meet Deepika Padukone’s doppleganger. Where is Ranveer, ask netizens

IANS
Published: July 14, 2022 05:42 PM IST
Deepika Padukone with Rijuta Ghosh Deb.(photo:instagram)
Netizens have dropped comments on Ghosh Deb's pictures (L), where they talked about the two bearing similar features. Photos: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has a lookalike in digital creator named Rijuta Ghosh Deb and social media users can't stop gushing about the uncanny resemblance between the two.

Deepika's doppleganger is identified as an Bengali digital creator, who juggles between Kolkata and Munich. She is also popular on Instagram where she has a fan following of 51.2K.

Netizens have dropped comments on Ghosh Deb's pictures, where they talked about the two bearing similar features.

RELATED ARTICLES

Netizens pointed out that Rijuta looked exactly like the actor. While one user wrote: "Deepika 2.0", another person confessed she thought it was Deepika Padukone. Others were quick to ask where was Ranveer.

Deepika is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. She made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Om Shanti Om". Deepika features in listings of the nation's most popular personalities, and Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2018

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.