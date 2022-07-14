Malayalam
Mollywood films failing at box office? Kerala Film Chamber to hold meeting

Our Correspondent
Published: July 14, 2022 03:25 PM IST
Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce
On July 15, the Chamber has decided to call a meeting of the film associations to discuss matters including actors’ remuneration. File photo
 Kochi: In the wake of allegations that the actors charge high despite the film’s failure to collect well at the box office, the remuneration of actors in the Malayalam film industry has become a discussion yet again after the Covid lockdown times.

Of the 77 movies released in the theatres this year, most have failed miserably in terms of box office collections. In this context, the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) alleged that the actors’ hefty remuneration is the main factor causing a severe financial crisis.

On July 15, the Chamber decided to call a meeting of the film associations to discuss matters including actors’ remuneration. Failure of films at the box office and the dip in the number of theatre-goers would be discussed.

About 70 per cent of a film’s total expense goes towards remuneration, said G Suresh Kumar, Film Chamber president. “The stars should reduce their remunerations. Who can afford to pay if they raise their remuneration exorbitantly? The actors keep raising their pay even if the film fails at the box office. It is not fair that only one group involved gets to live, right? ,” he asked.

The film producers and theatre owners also shared the same views.

“No one is against paying high remuneration to the actors who are crowd-pullers in theatres. However, the idea of paying crores to the actors who can’t even collect Rs 50 lakh in theatres, can’t be accepted; especially during a crisis when people do not throng the theatres,” said M Ranjith, president, Kerala Producers Association.

The producers must be ready to take a firm stand regarding the actors’ remuneration, demanded K Vijayakumar, president, Film Exhibitors United Organisation Kerala (FEUOK).

