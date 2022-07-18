The Saiju Kurup-starrer 'Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan' which hit theatres in February is all set to get a sequel. The director of the film, Arun Vaiga, confirmed the news on Facebook with a photo of the first page of the script.

“Please keep us in your prayers,” he wrote while making the announcement on July 17, the first day of the Ramayana month.

'Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan', which was bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and Sebab Anicadu's 'My Dreams Entertainment', is a comedy entertainer revolving around a reformed 'gunda' who is conducting his niece's marriage. The movie is mostly situational comedy and has the ability to evoke laughter from the audience.

Though the film received a lukewarm response at the box office, it did quite well on OTT. The film is still streaming on Amazon Prime. Siju Wilson, Sabareesh Varma, Johny Antony, Sabumon, Sudheer Karamana, Jaffer Idukki, Biju Sopanam, among others were part of the first film