'Malayankunju' making video goes viral. What dedication, say netizens

The making video of Fahadh Faasil starrer Malayankunju is creating ripples on social media. The crew had earlier revealed that the second half of the movie takes place around 40 feet under soil. The making video of these sequences has now come out.

The trailer of Malayankunju reminded the audience some of the worst memories of the grim monsoons in Kerala.

The survival thriller is helmed by debutant director Sajimon. Meanwhile, musical maestro AR Rahman has composed the music of Malayankunju. The movie reportedly takes place in the background of a devastating land slip. Rajisha Vijayan and Jafar Idukki too star alongside Fahadh Faasil.

The movie is bankrolled by veteran filmmaker Faasil. Interestingly, Malayankunju would mark the association of Faasil and his son Fahadh almost after eighteen years. Sajimon, the director, was the associate of directors like Mahesh Narayanan, Vysakh and VK Prakash. The screenplay is penned by Mahesh Narayanan. Interestingly, Mahesh, who has earned a name as an editor and director will be debuting as a cinematographer too. Malayankunju is slated to hit the screens on 22 July.