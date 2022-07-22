National Film Awards: Sweeping win for Malayalam film 'Ayyappanum Koshyum'

'Ayyappanum Koshyum', one of the most discussed Malayalam films of 2020, has bagged top honours at the 68th National Film Awards which was announced on Friday.

The film, directed by the late filmmaker Sachy and featuring actors Prithviraj and Biju Menon, went on to sweep four awards this year.

While Sachy won the best director award, Biju Menon was adjudged the best supporting actor for his role as Ayyappan Nair in the movie. Nanchiyamma, who shot to fame by singing the hit number 'Kalakkatha', received the best playback female singer award.

The film also received the award for best action movie, thanks to the fight sequences choreographed by Mafia Sasi, Rajasekhar and Supreme Sundar.

The awards are a sharp reminder of the special craftsmanship of Sachy, who had also proved his mettle as a screenwriter, collaborating with Sethu for films like 'Chocolate' and 'Seniors'.

Through 'Ayyappanum Koshyum', Sachy also proved he was capable of addressing political and social issues, like caste and power, while making the film also a true entertainer.

The tribal singer, who shot to fame singing 'Kalakkatha' was his find.

Biju Menon, who received the honour, told Manorama News that he was anguished that Sachy was not around to see his film win the top honours at this year's film awards.

"The film released two years ago. It hurts that Sachy is no more with us to share this happiness. I see these awards as a dedication to his hardwork. My huge thanks to Sachy and God. I was with Sachy from the scriptmaking process. The film had initially been planned on a small canvas. I'm also happy that Aparna Balamurali received the best actress award. I am not doing these films for awards, but it is encouraging when the good films you become part of, are considered for the awards. The quality of film-making has improved in Mollywood. Other people from different industries are noticing our work. I am dedicating this award to Sachy," said Biju Menon.