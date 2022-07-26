Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Mumbai police register FIR against Ranveer Singh for 'obscene' pics

PTI
Published: July 26, 2022 04:01 PM IST
Ranveer Singh.(photo:instagram)
Actor Ranveer Singh. Photo: IANS
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over his nude pictures on social media, an official said.

A Mumbai-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) had approached the Chembur police here with a complaint against the actor.

Based on the complaint, the police registered the FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official from the Chembur police station said.

RELATED ARTICLES

An office-bearer of the NGO had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs, police earlier said.

Ranveer Singh, a recipient of several awards, is known for his roles in films like 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat' and 'Gully Boy'.

Last Thursday, the actor's nude pictures, which were for the shoot of a magazine, posted his social media accounts like Instagram went viral, according to police.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.