'Angamaly Diaries' actor Sarath Chandran found dead

Sarath Chandran, who acted in 'Angamaly Diaries' starring Antony Varghese, was found dead on Friday.

Sarath, who is a Kochi resident, had worked as a dubbing artist in films before debuting as an actor with the movie 'Aneesya'. He had also reportedly worked in the IT industry.

Sarath, 37, is survived by his parents Chandran who hails from Piravom and his wife Leela. Shyam Chandran is his brother.

The actor was also seen in 'Mexican Aparatha' and 'CIA', however, it was his role in 'Angamaly Diaries' that brought him attention. Antony Varghese, who played Pepe in the Lijo Jose Pellissery's directorial, took to Instagram to condole his co-actor's demise. Sharing a picture of the actor, Antony wrote' RIP Brother..'