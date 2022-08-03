Wink sensation Priya Varrier wins hearts with beautiful rendition of 'Kesariya'

Malayalam actor Priya Varrier on Wednesday proved she is a lot more than a 'wink sensation' with a beautiful rendition of the song 'Kesariya' from the Bollywood movie Brahmastra.

Priya became an overnight sensation in 2019 with the release of the teaser of the Malayalam movie, 'Oru Adaar Love'. A wink scene in the teaser went viral and boosted her career.

Priya's latest Instagram post is a video of her singing the popular track 'Kesariya' featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, which was released last month.

Incidentally, Priya tried out her singing potential outside the personal space of Instagram when she sang a duet with Naresh Iyer for Malayalam movie, 'Finals', two years ago.

But with her latest viral video on Instagram, it seems Priya wanted to show she is equally confident with Hindi lyrics. From the responses under her post, it is safe to say that Priya has won a few more hearts, and this time without even winking.