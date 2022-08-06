Jeethu Joseph resumes shoot of Mohanlal-starrer 'Ram' after 3 years

The shoot of director Jeethu Joseph's 'Ram' starring Mohanlal kicked off on Saturday. Though the film had started rolling in 2020, it got held up after Covid struck.

The first phase of the shoot took place in Ernakulam. The rest of the movie will be shot in Dhanushkodi, Usbeskistan, Cairo and London.

'Ram' is Jeethu Joseph's fourth collaboration with actor Mohanlal, after the superhit franchise 'Dhrishyam' and '12th Man'.

Trisha will play the lead lady, while Mohanlal will be seen in a completely new avatar in the movie.

Jeethu had earlier revealed that this will be the most expensive movie he has shot till date.

Indrajith, Suresh Menon, Siddique, Durga Krishna, Adil Hussain, Chandhunath will also star in the film. Satheesh Kurup will crank the camer for the film while the editing is by V S VInayak. Vishnu Shyam will compose the music for the film.