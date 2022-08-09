Teaser of Nayanthara-Vignesh Sivan's wedding documentary is out

Netflix on Tuesday released a promotional video of Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan's wedding on its official social media handle. The documentary has been titled 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale' and is expected to extensively cover the journey of the #LadySuperstar Nayanthara.

In the promo, we can see Vignesh describing his wife as 'beautiful inside out' and says he is in love with her nature. He also adds that her character is very inspiring. Nayanthara, meanwhile, says it is really nice to know that one is surrounded by so much love. She can also be heard saying that she only believes in working.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan tied the knot on June 9. Netflix purchased the streaming rights of the wedding which was shot as a documentary by Tamil director and actor Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Though there were rumours that the OTT giant had backed out from streaming the wedding last month, Netflix itself clarified that the rumours were false.