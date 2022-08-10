Netflix India has come out with an impressive and hilarious promotional sketch to woo Malayali audiences to its streaming platform. In the video ad, popular national award-winning actor Salim Kumar has been featured as Netflix, who offers a plethora of choices to a wide range of viewers.

This includes the 'Friends' addict who has seen the series over 600 times, the clueless youth who really have no idea about which movie to watch and the movie director who wants to watch Netflix to draw inspiration for his film.

The advertisement is a laugh riot, especially as Salim Kumar keeps delivering one funny dialogue after another in his characteristic tone, which borders on humour and sarcasm. The 'girls' who come to watch their favourite Malayalam serial 'Parasparam' are also a delight to watch. You will be in splits by the time Salim Kumar starts describing the available and binge-worthy 'serials' on the OTT platform like 'Dark'.

Gauthami Nair as Critic Molly, Aneesh Gopal who is the Friends-addict are all great characters in the six-minute promotional sketch.

Netflix has used an interesting caption to promote the ad: “We finally found the answer to the golden question: Ninaku entha kaanande? We want to watch Salim Kumar as Netflix!”