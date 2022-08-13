Janvhi, Khushi share throwback pictures on Sridevi's 59th birth anniversary

August 13 marks the birth anniversary of actor Sridevi. The late actor, who passed away on February 24, 2018, had left an indelible mark on the audience with her pan-Indian appeal and acting prowess. On the veteran star's 59th birth anniversary, her daughters Janhvi and Kushi took to Instagram to share photos of them with their late mother.

Janhvi shared a picture of Sridevi hugging little Janhvi. She wrote: "Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you more and more every day. I love u forever."

Khushi, who is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of 'The Archies', shared a black and white picture of her mother kissing her.

Sridevi, who died in 2018 in Dubai, was born in 1963. She was known for her roles in films such as 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr. India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Judaai', 'English Vinglish', and 'Mom'.

Sreedevi tied the know with filmmaker Boney Kapoor in 1996. The two welcomed Janhvi, whom the late actress fondly called Janu, in 1997. In 2000, she gave birth to Khushi. Her daughters Janhvi and Khushi are hogging the limelight now and are constantly followed by the paparazzi everywhere.

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with posts remembering the actor on her birth anniversary.

(With inputs from IANS)