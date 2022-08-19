Actor Rahman's daughter Rushda gives birth to baby boy

Actor Rahman's daughter Rushda has given birth to a baby boy. Rushda herself announced the news on social media by posting a picture of her baby bump. Her husband can be standing next to her in the photo. “We are blessed with our sweet baby boy. By God's grace, he is doing well,” she wrote on Instagram.

Several actors, including Shwetha Menon, has congratulated the couple on the new addition to their family. “Alhamdulillah....❤️❤️❤️Hearty congratulations darlings,” she wrote under the post. Rushda got married to Kollam native Althaf Nawab on December 9 last year. The function was held in Chennai and was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Rahman, considered to be one of the most stylish actors of the 80's and 90's, has acted in several Malayalam movies and also done some notable films in Tamil and Telugu. He is also making his debut in Hindi soon. Rushda is music composer A R Rahman's niece. Actor Rahman's wife Mehrunisa is the younger sister of A R Rahman's wife Saira Banu. Rushda has a sister Alisha.