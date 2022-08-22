Rajinikanth's no-nonsense look in 'Jailer' grabs attention

Director Nelson Dilipkumar's next 'Jailer' starring Rajinikanth, began rolling on Monday. To announce the news, the makers of the film released the first look poster of the film. In the poster, Rajinikanth wears glasses and can be seen in a grim look with his arms folded behind his back.

Nelson's last film 'Beast' starring Vijay performed well at the box-office, though it was panned by many, including Air Force fighters, stating that several scenes in the movie defied logic.

'Jailer' is being made on a big-budget and will be shot mostly in 'Chennai and Hyderabad. It is reported that the makers of the film have erected a police station set in Chennai for the shoot.

Actors Ramya Krishnan and Tamannaah will play prominent roles in the film which revolves around a gang who is trying to free their leader from jail. However, Rajinikanth who plays the jail warden, will show them who is boss.

Though Aishwariya Rai Bachchan was first roped in for the film, she later had to pull out from 'Jailer' due to other commitments. This will be Tamannaah's first film with Rajinikanth.

The movie is a pure action-packed entertainer. Earlier, many had drawn comparison's between Nelson's 'Beast' and 'Jailer', after a knife was featured in the 'Jailer' poster released a few months ago. Many said Vijay used a similar knife in 'Beast'.