Actress Anjali Nair names her daughter

Actress Anjali Nair's daughter, who was born on July 23, has been named Aadwika. The actress herself shared the news by posting pictures of the naming ceremony through her social media account. In the pictures, you can spot their elder daughter Avni along with Anjali and Ajith. The actress looked stunning in a sari. The photographs are captured by Three Leaf Photography.

Anjali's second marriage to assistant director Ajith Raju (also his second marriage) happened last November. Avni is Anjali’s daughter from her first marriage.

Ajith Raj is an ad filmmaker and also works as an assistant director in Malayalam and Tamil films. Ajith who is all set to make his first film has worked as an assistant director in Lal Jose’s ‘Nalpathiyonnu.’ He has also worked in a few Tamil films.

Anjali who has acted in over 125 films in Malayalam and other language films became more popular after 'Drishyam 2'. Some of her notable films include ‘Anchu Sundarikal,’ ‘ABCD,’ Laila O Laila,’ ‘Kammatipaadam,’ ‘Kanal’, ‘Oppam,’ ‘Pulimurugan,’ ‘Take off,’ ‘Drishyam 2’, ‘Kaval’, ‘Annatte’ and ‘Aaarattu’.

Anjali is a favourite for her distinct acting style and characters. She has mostly played mother roles and other character roles on screen. Her daughter Avni is also active in cinema.