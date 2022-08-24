Hrithik, Saif amp up action in 'Vikram Vedha' teaser

Mumbai: Renowned Tamil director duo Pushkar-Gayatri's action-thriller 'Vikram Vedha' teaser was released online on Wednesday morning. The Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster features Hrithik Roshan as Vedha and Saif Ali Khan as Vikram.

The teaser gives viewers a sneak peek into the action-packed story that has an universal appeal. The one-minute-46-second-long visual teaser from the film makes for a wholesome tease into the world of Vikram Vedha.

The teaser is packed with whistle-worthy dialogues, large scale action sequences and high on emotions drama backed with a very catchy background music. The teaser promises for 'Vikram Vedha' to be a complete entertainment package. The film is set for release in theatres on September 30. The Tamil original starring Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi was a massive hit in 2017.

The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan).

What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha, a master storyteller, helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

'Vikram Vedha', a YNOT Studios Production, is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios.