Fan clicks '100' selfies, asks Vikram for one more. See actor's reaction

Vikram who was in Kochi for the promotion of his upcoming film 'Cobra' floored the audience after he agreed to take one more selfie with a fan, who had been relentlessly clicking photos with the actor from the airport.

Vikram arrived in Kochi on Friday evening and attended a press conference here. At the event, he was surprised to see the same person standing in front of him to ask him a question regarding his movie. "Are you from the media?," Vikram, who looked amused, asked the youth. The youth immediately answered he is only a member of the crowd and he was standing there because he wanted to ask Vikram a question. "Sure go ahead. By the way, do you guys know how many times he came to me and posed for a selfie from the airport. Tell me, how many selfies did you click," Vikram could be heard asking the youth again. To this, the youth answered, probably 10. "No, I don't think you took 10. You probably took a 100. Tell me, how did I look in them all? Was I looking good," Vikram asks, pulling the youth's leg.

The rest of the 'Cobra' cast who attended the event, including 'C You Soon' fame Roshan Mathew burst into laughter on hearing the conversation. The youth responds that the photos were all blurred. “Oh. Do you want to click one more photo?,” asked Vikram, which drew a thunderous clap from the large crowd. The youth happily entered the stage and clicked a picture with Vikram. 'Cobra' will hit theatres on August 31. The film will see Vikram in 20 distinct roles.