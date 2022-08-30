Release of 'Ottu' starring Kunchako Boban, Arvind Swami postponed

The release of the bi-lingual movie, 'Ottu', starring Arvind Swami and Kunchacko Boban has been postponed in connection with the release of the Tamil version of the film titled, 'Randakam'. The news was shared by director T P Fellini through his social media handles.

The movie has been censored with a clean U/A certification. Fellini said that the release of the movie has been deferred to make it coincide with that of its Tamil version.

"This has been a long journey and we as a team, have given our blood and sweat to this project. It is made on a huge scale, keeping the audience across India in mind and hence, we are leaving no stone unturned for its release," he wrote in the Facbook post.

The film is produced by actor Arya, Shaji Nadesan under the banner August Cinemas. The movie also marks Arvind Swam's comeback to Malayalam cinema after a gap of 25 years. Jackie Shroff also appears in a prominent role in the movie.

While Gautham Sankar is the director of photography, Appu N Bhattathiri is the editor.

Arulraj Kennady has composed the background score and the songs penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.