Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran, actress Mahalakshmi tie the knot. See pics

Our Correspondent
Published: September 01, 2022 06:17 PM IST
Wedding pictures
The wedding ceremony was held at Tirupathi. Photos: Instagram | mahalakshmi_actress_official
Topic | Entertainment News

Tamil film producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran and actress-cum-anchor V J Mahalakshmi tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Tirupathi. The function was attended by close friends and relatives.

The duo met each other on the sets of ‘Vidiyum Varai Kaathiru', a thriller, bankrolled by Chandrasekaran's production house.

This is both Ravindar and Mahalakshmi's second marriage. Ravindar is the owner of the famous production company called Libra Productions. ‘Sutta Kadhai,’ ‘Nalanum Nandiniyum,’ ‘Natpenna Ennennu Theriyuma’ are some of the films he produced.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ravindar and Mahalakshmi shared pictures from the marriage. Mahalakshmi wrote: I am lucky to have you in my life.. You fill up my life with your warm love.. Love you Ammu❤️.

Ravindar's friend and production house partner Pradeep R Chinna also posted pictures of the duo: Finally you are married Mr Boss baby. Wishing you guys the best ahead and happy life, he wrote.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.