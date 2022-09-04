‘I’m getting older but you look same’. Dulquer’s note to wife Amal on her b'day is too cute

Dulquer Salmaan, who has had a successful stint as a South Indian actor, is considered by many to be an ideal family man. The actor, known mostly for playing the romantic hero, often shares special moments he spends with his family on his social media handles. Now, the actor has taken to Instagram to wish his wife Amal Sufiya who is celebrating her birthday on September 4.

The actor, who shared a picture of the duo, probably taken during a vacation trip, posted a sweet thank you note to Amal.

“Wishing my dearest Am, the happiest birthday ! This marks a dozen that we’ve celebrated together. Where did all this time go ? I’m getting older but you look the same. Thank you for holding fort when I’m constantly away. For making sure Marie has one parent who doubles up as both. For all the new chapters you help write in the book of our lives. And forever discovering the world with me.

I hope you have the best birthday. Just as you like it. Simple, sweet and surrounded by your people and full of love. Happy birthday again boo. I love you long time !,” the actor, who is basking in the success of his latest Telugu film 'Sita Ramam' wrote.

Amal, who got married to Dulquer Salmaan in 2011, is an architect by profession. She hails from North India. She is the daughter of Syed Nizamuddin, a highly successful businessman in Chennai.

Amal and Dulquer have a daughter Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.