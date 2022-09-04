Malayalam
Actor Mareena Kurisingal's father dies, body donated to medical college

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 04, 2022 04:19 PM IST
Mareena
Mareena's father was ailing for some time now. Photo: Facebook | Mareena Michael Kurisingal
Topic | Entertainment News

Mollywood actor Mareena Michael Kurisingal, who shot to fame with movies like ‘Aby’ and ‘Chunks’, took to social media to announce news of her father’s death. In a heartfelt note, the actor also shared that her father, Michael K Kurisingal, has donated his body to the Kozhikode Medical College.

The actress, who made her debut with ‘Mumbai Taxi’ shared the photo of the organ donation certificate, adding that her father has made her proud. " So today is the most proudest day of my life....My dear pappa donated his body to medical college...i got a super hero of ma own and his name is Michael Kurisingal.,".

Many praised the actor for staying strong during the tough time adding that they were both proud of her and her father.

According to reports, Mareena's father was not keeping well for some time now. The actress, who shares an amazing bond with her family, had shared a photo of him in his sick bed during Father's Day.

"Wishing the most beautiful parents of mine. Happy 31st anniversary' and Happy Father's Day to my pappa, she had written then.

