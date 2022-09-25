Sanju Samson calls on Jayaram and his family in Chennai

Chennai: Malayali cricketer Sanju Samson and his wife Charulatha paid a surprise visit to actor Jayaram’s house here. Sharing a picture on his social media page, the veteran actor wrote, “We had unexpected guests for lunch..Sanju and Charu.. This is indeed a proud moment.”

In the picture, Jayaram, Parvathy and their daughter Malavika could be seen with Sanju and his wife Charulatha. Sanju is currently in Chennai for the series against New Zealand A. He is the skipper of the India A team.

In the first match, India A team had beaten the visitors for seven wickets. New Zealand who batted first had scored 168 runs. India A achieved the target in just 31.5 overs with three wickets down.

Skipper Sanju finished off in style by slamming a giant six in the long on. He remained not out with 29 runs in 32 balls.