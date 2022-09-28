Women's panel chief condemns assault on young actresses at Kozhikode mall

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Women's Commission President P Sathidevi on Wednesday condemned the sexual assault on young actresses at a mall in Kozhikode where they were promoting their upcoming movie.

"The news about the heinous assault on the actresses during a programme to promote their movie at the mall is highly condemnable and generates extreme anxiety. The police should immediately intervene to investigate and take necessary action," she said.

The Kerala society should keep a close watch on incidents of frequent attacks on women at mass gatherings. The organizers who conduct such programmes should also take necessary steps to provide protection to those taking part in such events, the commission chief said.

The police should urgently interfere in the Kozhikode incident and take legal action against the perpetrators invoking stringent measures, the commission demanded.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Tuesday during the promotion of the movie, 'Saturday Night.'

The actors and crew of the movie gathered at the mall at 7.00 pm. A posse of police personnel had placed heavy security at the entrance. The two women actors were assaulted sexually while they were leaving the venue after the promotional event. One of the actors even slapped a man who misbehaved with her.