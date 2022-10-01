'Ponniyin Selvan': Aishwarya Rai shares adorable pic with Mani Ratnam

Aishwarya Rai who returned to the silver screen after four years, is said to have made a splendid comeback in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan', which hit theatres on September 30. The actress plays Nandini, a scheming queen in the film which revolves around the Chola dynasty.

Apart from the film's beautiful visuals and solid script, the movie is also being praised for the performances of all its stars. Aishwarya Rai's beauty and screen presence are also being highly praised.

Now, the actress, who is appearing in Mani Ratnam's film after a gap of 25 years, shared a beautiful picture of her with the veteran director.

Aishwariya has repeatedly said she considers Mani Ratnam as her guru. This is true as she made her debut into films through the Tamil film 'Iruvar'.

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan features a star cast and includes Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Jayaram among others. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name. The second part of the film will be released at a later stage. Mani Ratnam has said that it took him 40 years to convert the grand work into a movie.